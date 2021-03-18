Gambia: The Danger of Mob Justice

analysis

Mob justice is to take the law into one's hand. The common reaction of a person who suffers injustice in the hands of a person is to seek revenge. The likely impact of revenge is the tendency for it to yield more injustice and more revenge.

When a person perpetrates injustice and is arrested and detained the whole nation would sympathise with the victim. All just humanity everywhere will call for justice to take its course.

This is how to mourn the dead and stand by them for justice to be done and be seen to be done.

On the other hand, when the road of revenge is pursued the victims become many and people would concentrate on what has happened to their own side rather than empathise with the original victim.

Strength is only strength if it is sustainable. Every Gambian should refuse to be pushed into the defensive by engaging in action that would make the person an outlaw.

Mob justice tends to lead to collective punishment of people who are not guilty of any crime. A just human being should hate to perpetrate injustice against any human being on the face of the earth. Injustice anywhere should be fought by the just everywhere. That is the only way we can have a just and peaceful world.