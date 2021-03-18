Gambia: Foreign Affairs Ministry Makes Effort to Address Plight of Gambian Students in Sudan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Tuesday morning (17 March 2021) held meeting with the Regional Director of Munazamat Al-Dawa Al-Islamia (Mada), Dr. Lobna Abdal Aziz Muhamed to discuss the plight of Gambian students in Sudan.

In a dispatch from the communications unit of the aforesaid ministry, Dr Muhamed was at the Foreign Ministry on the invitation of Minister Tangara. During the meeting, the Gambian minister raised among other thing concerns of Gambian students studying at the Islamic University of Africa in Sudan.

The dispatch stated that the minister was looking at possibilities of addressing the plight of Gambian students in Sudan who went under the scholarship of Munazamat.

Minister Tangara appealed for her office's intervention in remedying the situation so that Gambian students in Sudan can continue learning in a better environment.

"On her part, Director Muhamed informed the Hon Minister that Gambian students at Islamic University of Africa were enrolled through Munazamat, who announced and shared the scholarship forms for all interested candidates to apply. She said upon admission, Munazamat further provides tuition fees, accommodation, feeding and that any other needs are at the students' own cost.

"She further informed the Hon Minister that the Ministry of Higher Education Research Science and Technology normally provides students with an annual stipend of $300 in addition to provision of air tickets. She also informed the Hon Minister that before the air ticket is purchased for the students, they sign a form with Munazamat in terms of what is provided in the scholarship package," the dispatch indicated.

The Director used the opportunity to share their reports with Minister Tangara and interventions in the Health and Educational sectors for 4 decades whilst appealing for further collaboration, the dispatch stated.

Meanwhile, Minister Tangara has on the same day held audience with the UN Resident Coordinator, Ms. Seraphine Wakana, in his office in Banjul. The two exchanged views on local and regional issues.