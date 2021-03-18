Gambia Begins Covid-19 Vaccination With Targeted Group of the Population

Health Authorities have on Wednesday 17th March 2021 informed this medium COVID-19 vaccination has officially started as scheduled with the targeted group of the population.

The Minister of Health Dr. Ahmed Lamin Samateh, who was vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccine, has informed the media that the first Covax vaccine received by the government will cater for only 20% of the population, which is about 487,780 people.

The Covax vaccine in town will cater for only 20% of the population throughout the country, said Minister Samateh. The allocation will be able to vaccinate all aged 41 years and above including priority groups summing up to 487, 780 based on projected population census 2013, the government said.

The outbreak of COVID-19 diseases in 2019 has brought unprecedented and a new way of global health challenges throughout the world overwhelming health systems and disrupting all aspects of life and services throughout the world.