Gambia: Vegvo Technology Donates D25, 000 to Youth Group to Implement Poetry Project

17 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

Vegvo Technology (VT), a Gambian US-based company, has on Saturday 13 March donated twenty-five thousand dalasi (D25, 000) to Inspiring Young Star of The Gambia at a ceremony held at Sen FM office, Westfield.

The financial support to the youth group is intended to support its poetry project.

The gesture came following the youth group's request for financial support from the international company in a bid to launch a poetry project. The youth group budgeted fifty thousand dalasi for the project, but VT provided half of the budget.

Vegvo Technology specializes on television mounting, satellite installation, solar installation, cell phone repair, and so on. The company has its headquarters in New York City, USA and has branches across the world, including the Gambia.

Presenting the cash on behalf of the national coordinator for Vegvo Technology, Ousman Gomez, the public relation officer, Aboulie Bah, expressed thankInspiring Young Star of The Gambia for the initiative.

"This is exactly what we want our African youth to be engaged in. In fact, you are demonstrating good examples that other young people should emulate," PRO Bah said.

Bah said his company is greatly delighted to provide the youth group with financial support to implement the project, saying the youth group is a serious and development-oriented organization. Bah added that neither the manager nor the company would subject the young organization to any form of scrutiny as they trust them.

"Vegvo Technology's branch in Gambia is ready to give full support in various forms and dimensions, and not just about finance. Our goals and priorities are to provide aid in any form to the organization," he said.

Alagie Ndow, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Inspiring Young Star, expressed gratitude to Vegvo Technology for the remarkable gesture. He assured that his organization will utilize the money for the intended purpose.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

