South Sudan: Security Council Extends UN Mandate

Juba — The United Nations Security Council on Monday extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until March 15, 2022 after the unanimous adoption of resolution 2567 (2021).

In a press statement seen by The EastAfrican on Wednesday, the Council also demanded all parties in South Sudan's conflict and other armed actors to immediately cease fighting and engage in political dialogue in accordance with the peace agreement signed in 2018.

"Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council unanimously adopted resolution 2567 (2021), by which it decided that the Mission's mandate is designed to advance a three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war," read the statement.

According to the terms of the 13-page resolution, the 15-member Council stated that the mandate shall include the protection of civilians facing threat of physical violence, with specific protection for women and children.

"UNMISS shall also deter violence against civilians, especially through proactive deployment and active patrolling, with particular attention to internally displaced persons and refugees in UNMISS protection sites...The mandate shall also include the creation of conditions that are conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, supporting implementation of the Revitalized Agreement and the South Sudan peace process, as well as monitoring, investigating and reporting on violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights," it added.

The UN has also decided to maintain the Mission's overall force levels at a ceiling of 17,000 troops and 2,101 police, including 88 corrections officers.

"However, it expressed its readiness to consider adjusting those levels on the basis of security conditions on the ground and implementation of priority measures by the Government of South Sudan and all relevant actors," the statement said.

The Council also threatened to institute unnamed measures against those whose actions undermine peace, stability and security, and demanded that all member states comply with their obligations to prevent the supply, sale or transfer of arms.