Nigeria: Six People Died From Covid-19 in Nigeria Wednesday

At least 2,027 people have officially died from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

After dropping a bit in the past few days, Nigeria's daily COVID-19 deaths rose slightly on Wednesday with six people dead, according to health authorities.

The figure is higher than the two and three deaths recorded on Monday and Tuesday respectively. No deaths were recorded from the highly infectious disease on Sunday.

At least 2,027 people have officially died from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has continued to maintain it's run of low daily infection figures. On Wednesday, 187 new cases were reported from 18 states across the country.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 161,261.

Specifics

The 187 new cases were reported in the following 18 states: Lagos-42, Taraba-29, Edo-17, Abia-13, Rivers-11, Kaduna-10, Katsina-9, Oyo-9, Kwara-7, Plateau-7, Ondo-5, Bayelsa-4, Cross River-4, Ogun-4, Osun-4, Akwa Ibom-3, Borno-3, Nasarawa-3.

Lagos had the highest figure on Wednesday with 42 new cases to extend it's lead as the most impacted city in the country

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.6 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 161,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria has recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC data published Wednesday night, a total of 146,395 have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, over 18,000 infections are still active in the country.