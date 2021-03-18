Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Tillaberi Massacre in Niger Republic

18 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the horrific attack on a convoy returning from a weekly market in Niger Republic's Tillaberi region in which many citizens were killed, expressing his condolences to families of victims and all citizens of the neighbouring country.

The President, in a condolence message issued yesterday by his Media Assistant, Malam Garba Shehu, strongly denounced the heinous attack, saying Nigeria will continue to stand by all its neighbours in the fight against terrorism.

He noted that the mass killings underscore the enormous security challenges facing Niger Republic as they prepare to inaugurate their new President, Mohamed Bazoum, and indeed the entire sub-Saharan region which needs to work more closely to end the scourge of terror.

Armed men in South-Western Niger intercepted a convoy returning from a weekly market and attacked a nearby village in the Tillaberi region, which is near the border with Mali and Burkina Faso

