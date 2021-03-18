Zimbabwe: Zpcs to Identify Inmates for Amnesty

Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) will identify inmates that qualify for the general amnesty that was approved by Cabinet, with President Mnangagwa gazetting the Clemency Order for their release once the processes are completed.

Cabinet approved the general amnesty on Tuesday. The move is expected to decongest the prison population which stands at 20 407, against a holding capacity of 17 000.

Section 112 of the Constitution allows the President, after consultation with Cabinet, to exercise the power of mercy to pardon any person concerned in or convicted of an offence against law.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza said there was no time frame for the release of the qualifying prisoners as it was an administrative issue.

"The Cabinet's decision will be forwarded to the ZPCS and they will have to identify inmates who qualify for the amnesty because as you may be aware, it's not every prisoner who qualifies for the pardon.

"When those processes are complete, the President will then gazette the Clemency Order before the release of the qualifying prisoners," said Mrs Mabhiza.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said the amnesty would target prisoners who have served at least three months among other considerations.

"The proposed general amnesty is targeted at all prisoners who have served at least one third of their sentences, save for those convicted of specified offences such as the following: murder, treason, rape or any sexual offence, carjacking, robbery, stock theft, and public violence. There shall be full remission of sentence to be granted to all prisoners who would have served life imprisonment for at least 15 years' commutation," she said.

She said the overpopulation in prisons poses a health hazard, especially considering the Covid-19 pandemic and the recommended measures to curtail the spread of the disease.

The last amnesty was granted in March last year.