Liberia: Nya D. Twayen Foundation Launched in Nimba to Help the Less Fortunate

Ganta — A son of Nimba County, Nya D. Twayen, Jr, on Saturday, March 13, 2021 launched the Nya D. Twayen Foundation dedicated to creating economic empowerment for residents of the county.

Through its mission to help less fortunate Nimbians (residents of Nimba), the Foundation will seek to increase access and support in the areas of education, and assist local organizations in providing skills training and mentorship to institutions across the county.

As a public charity, the Foundation will also aim to work strategically with various groups in the county, including market women, motorcyclists and other organizations to develop a program to fund their sustainability.

The Foundation will also enhance and grow the work of local institutions in the county dedicated to education, health, empowerment of youths, career placement and professional mentorship.

"I'm thrilled to announce the launch of the Nya D. Twayen Foundation. The importance to effect change for residents of my beloved county can't be overemphasized," said Twayen. "I'm committed to supporting and empowering my fellow kinsmen."

Continuing, he added: "The creation of this Foundation is an important step in developing more opportunities for residents of Nimba County. I'm proud of my team for their commitment for this long-term fight for equality, and I know we will continue to find means to keep pushing for meaning institutional change in our county."

Donation of drugs, text books in Nimba

The Foundation has also embarked on the donation of essential drugs to various hospitals, clinics as well as donation of copy books to school-going kids in the county.

Hospitals that benefited from the Foundation's gesture include Ganta United Methodist hospital and school, John Wesley Pearson High School, Esther and Jereline Medical Center.

Karnplay Health Center and Saclepea Health Center also received their share of the donation.

Schools that benefited from Foundation's donation include Mohammed Arabic and English School, Messiah Christian Academy High School among others.

" I have come back to give to my community and county because it was these institutions and people who made me who I am today. It's a good thing to give back to your community and people," Twayen said.

History of the Foundation

The Nya D. Twayen Foundation was established in 2018 purposely to engage with Liberians in the areas of education, health and sanitation, peace-building, youth and women empowerment, and leadership.

The initial focus of the Foundation is on Nimba, county of its founder for the intend of helping his kinsmen as a means of giving back to the people of Nimba. The work of the Foundation will be mainly focused in cities, towns and villages across the county.

About the founder

Twayen is a Liberian professional who hails from Nimba. He was schooled at the Ganta United Methodist Mission where he gained a name for himself as a student leader, captaining both the basketball and volleyball teams of the school during his time.

He graduated from the University of Liberia as dux for the graduating class of 2007 with a GPA of 3.76 (Summa Cum Laude). Twayen holds a Master's degree in Public Policy and a Post Graduate diploma in Public Administration from one of Australia's renowned universities.

He's a Specified Policy Analyst and has a number of prestigious certificates from seminars and schools across the world.

Twayen, Jr is an experienced public servant with 15 years of work experience. He served as director of Youth Service, Ministry of Youth and Sports and was later appointed as Assistant Minister for Youth Service - a position he held before leaving for graduate school abroad. He was appointed Deputy Director General at the National Social Security and Welfare Cooperation (NASSCORP) upon his return from studies.

He has also participated in the crafting of many public policy documents for Liberia.

