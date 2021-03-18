Liberia: 'Attack On Our Democracy' - Senate Describes Arson Attack On Elections Commission, Justice Nagbe

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has condemned the act of violence meted on the headquarters of the National Elections Commission (NEC) on 9th Street, Sinkor and Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe in Brewerville by known individuals.

The arson attack on the NEC occurred the night hours of March 15 leading to the complete burning of pickup truck and the partial burning of the garage. The devastation has been valued at US$45,000.

Unexploded petrol bombs were also discovered.

The attack on the NEC occurred a week after similar attack was meted on the residence of the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

According to the Senate, the throwing of petrol bombs and other lethal objects in recent times at the home of Associate Justice Nagbe and the NEC "is an attack our democracy and it is totally unacceptable".

The Senate described the attacks as barbaric, evil, undemocratic, cowardly and unpatriotic. The Senate further stated that the attacks are an attempt to intimidate the NEC and the Judiciary to fairly dispose of cases originating and/or associated with the December 8, 2020 Senatorial elections.

The Liberian Senate has therefore urged the Liberia National Police to be more vigilant aimed at protecting the NEC, and the three branches of government.

Meanwhile, the Senate says it wants an immediate security investigation into the attacks pointing to electoral matters to bring perpetrators to justice in the shortest possible time.

According to the Senate, "The swift investigation and arrest of anyone involved in the barbaric attacks will serve as deterrent to all criminal minded individuals."