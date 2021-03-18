Liberia: School Expels 6-Year-Old On Suspicion That She's a Witch

17 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Aryee Davies

Monrovia — A six-year-old girl has been expelled from the Tyneceploh Education Foundation accused of being a witch.

The school is located in the Rehab community, a few minutes' walk from the President's residence.

The school stopped little Catherine Karma from attending classes on ground that she would initiate other students into witchcraft.

The Kindergarten student is among the first batch of students to enroll in the school when it was established last year.

"My friends lied on me to my teacher so they say I should not go to school again. Every day, when I see my friends going to school I can be crying. I want go back to school, I missed my friends and my teacher," the six-year-old said.

"My friends in my yard can't play with me again, they are afraid of me, only my small brother and me can play," the child added.

