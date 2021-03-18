Liberia: Bluecrest Poised to Put Out Its 3rd Batch of Graduates

Monrovia — The Administration of Bluecrest has disclosed that over 100 people are expected to graduate from the institution which will be the 3rd batch of graduates.

Speaking ahead of the commencement, the Head of the Diploma Programs at BlueCrest University College Anand Kumar Gupta stressed the need for Liberian students to get more involved into the information technology sector of the Country.

He said they at BlueCrest are committed to help provide professional knowledge to the future leaders of the country in a drive for them to make a positive impact in society and beyond.

Mr. Gupta speaking to reporters on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 he hopes that his potential 130 graduates will do their best in order for them to fully represent the Institution to the global village.

According to him, they have over the period through their qualified and professional staff trained over 100,000 people who are making significant impact in the sector and the society at large.

"We at BlueCrest are very unique because of the committed and dedicated staff we have, very professional and our services and facilities are up to date including our curriculum and syllabus which are tailored to meet best international practices," Anand pointed out.

He also indicated that through their programs some of their students have become entrepreneurs and are now marketable to the Society.

At the same time the Vice President for Academics at the BlueCrest University College Dr. Michael Slawion commended his students who have passed through the walls of the institution for ably representing the school in various sectors of the Country.

He said BlueCrest since its operations in Liberia has helped bridge the gap in the Information Technology sector of the country and remains committed to said drive for the betterment of the students of Liberia.

"We have contributed immensely to the sector and our young and passionate students as a result of our presence can no longer leave Liberia just to acquire "IT" knowledge, he noted.

The former Director General of the National Commission on Higher Education used the occasion to commend the current leadership at the Higher Commission for working hard to improve that key pillar of the sector.

He named the participation of various Presidents in the sector among other programs as welcoming developments which needs to be applauded.

However, he is of the conviction that with the appointment of the new head of the Commission to fill the vacant gap, it will do extremely well for the sector.

Meanwhile, the Chairman on Education at the House of Representatives Johnson Gweglo is expected to serve as the third commencement speaker of the BlueCrest University College.

The former President of the United Methodist University and Nimba County District nine Lawmaker will speak to about 130 graduates including the entire gathering on Saturday March 20, 2021.

The 130 graduates are expected to bag respective Diplomas and Degrees in Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Business Administration and Diploma in Information Technology, among others.