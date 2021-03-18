Liberia: Dr. Cassell Gives LWSC Striking Employees L$2 Million to Restore Water Supply in Grand Cape Mount

Monrovia — Dr. Cassell, is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) in Pennsylvania, USA, a Licensed Clinical Drug and Alcohol Counselor (LCADC) in New Jersey and the President/Founder of the Kwenyah Professional Health Services based in the United States.

He is also the President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dr. Cassell's Foundation, and the Kwenyan Security Firm in Liberia.

The amount presented to the aggrieved LWSC employees is equivalent to L$1,922,700.

It can be recalled that aggrieved employees at the LWSC site in Robertsport recently staged a go slow action by shutting down operations at the facility in demand of their over five months salary arrears owed them by the corporation.

Their action prevented the supply of water for cooking, drinking and other purposes to thousands of residents of the county.

Dr. Cassell made the presentation of the amount when he visited the striking workers in the county on Tuesday, March 16.

Making the presentation, the Liberian humanitarian disclosed that the gesture was intended to bring some level of relieve to the striking workers and citizens of the county who trekked long distances to fetch water from nearby creeks and other areas.

He added that the streams are not safe for citizens to fetch water for cooking, drinking and other purposes.

He noted that despite the current situation between authorities of the LWSC and the aggrieved employees, it was prudent to make an intervention to alleviate the constraints the citizens and employees were faced with.

Dr. Cassell described water as "life" but blamed the strike action on the delay by government to find an amicable solution to the issues raised by the aggrieved employees in an adequate and timely manner.

He maintained that the situation imposed suffering on the citizens in that area since in fact; the wells and streams are not conducive for fetching water.

"This was brought to our attention by our County Chair last night and so, we feel a sense of commitment to our people of Robertsport for the simple fact that they have been out of water for a week now due to some situation between the management and the government. We thought it wise to come and intervene to help resolve the problem. Despite what may be going on internally, it is our citizens who are suffering".