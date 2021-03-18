Liberia: Mass Prison Break in Bong County As Over 13 Inmates Escape Gbarnga Central Prison

17 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Gbarnga — A total of 12 inmates serving at the Gbarnga Central Prison have escaped from detention in a recent jailbreak, Bong County Attorney Jonathan Flomo disclosed Wednesday, March 17.

Flomo made the disclosure at a news conference. "The twelve inmates who escaped were pretrial detainees," Flomo said.

Flomo said the inmates were 17 in a cell, but 12 were successful in breaking the cell during the early hours of Wednesday.

Flomo said the inmates were notorious criminals who were placed behind bars following police preliminary investigations about their alleged allegations.

All of the 12 inmates, Flomo said, were charged with the crimes gang rape, murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, theft of property, burglary, criminal mischief and several other charges that were pending investigation by the court.

Describing the situation as "embarrassing and disappointing," Flomo said the latest jailbreak is a major threat to the lives of residents of the county.

He urged residents of the county to aid the security of the county with necessary information that will lead to the rearrests of the 12 inmates.

Flomo, meanwhile, said the joint security in the county has launched an investigation amongst prison authority regarding the "difficult to believe" jail break at the prison facility.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.