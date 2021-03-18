Liberia: Mass Prison Break in Bong County As Over 13 Inmates Escape Gbarnga Central Prison

Gbarnga — A total of 12 inmates serving at the Gbarnga Central Prison have escaped from detention in a recent jailbreak, Bong County Attorney Jonathan Flomo disclosed Wednesday, March 17.

Flomo made the disclosure at a news conference. "The twelve inmates who escaped were pretrial detainees," Flomo said.

Flomo said the inmates were 17 in a cell, but 12 were successful in breaking the cell during the early hours of Wednesday.

Flomo said the inmates were notorious criminals who were placed behind bars following police preliminary investigations about their alleged allegations.

All of the 12 inmates, Flomo said, were charged with the crimes gang rape, murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, theft of property, burglary, criminal mischief and several other charges that were pending investigation by the court.

Describing the situation as "embarrassing and disappointing," Flomo said the latest jailbreak is a major threat to the lives of residents of the county.

He urged residents of the county to aid the security of the county with necessary information that will lead to the rearrests of the 12 inmates.

Flomo, meanwhile, said the joint security in the county has launched an investigation amongst prison authority regarding the "difficult to believe" jail break at the prison facility.