Liberia: National Security Agency to Investigate Lofa County Rep. Francis Nyumalin Over 'Threats' to the Presidency

Monrovia — Lofa County District Representative, Francis Nyumalin, who has been tough-talking in his condemnation of the delay in the certification of Mr. J. Brownie Samukai as Senator of Lofa County, has been invited by the National Security Agency for questioning on his recent statements considered as threats against the presidency, vice presidency and other high-raking positions.

In an interview with OK FM on Monday, Rep. Nyumalin said there are sinister motives being orchestrated by the Executive Branch of government within the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Judiciary to ensure that Mr. Samukai does not take seat as Senator of Lofa County.

"There are plans to determine that the Lofa County seat cannot be occupied by Brownie Samukai - meaning that the decision of the Lofa people will be nullified," he said.

He added, "Let me say this with no regrets, I owe apology to nobody that an attempt to determine the Lofa County seat should be declared vacant, all other seats from the presidency, vice presidency, to all other elected seats would be declared vacant."

Rep. Nyumalin's statement is apparently not being taken lightly by the nation's security agencies, especially in the wake of two recent arson attacks on the home of Justice Joseph Nagbe of the Supreme Court and on the headquarters of the National Elections Commission.

The arson attack on the NEC occurred the night hours of March 15 leading to the complete burning of pickup truck and the partial burning of the garage. The devastation has been valued at US$45,000.

The Liberian Senate on Wednesday condemned the attacks, saying that it is an attack on the nation's democracy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Senate described the attacks as barbaric, evil, undemocratic, cowardly and unpatriotic. The Senate further stated that the attacks are an attempt to intimidate the NEC and the Judiciary to fairly dispose of cases originating and/or associated with the December 8, 2020 Senatorial elections.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica on Wednesday, Rep. Nyumalin said he is consulting his lawyers to determine whether he should honor the invitation or not.

In his OK FM interview, he said "any attempt to declare the Lofa County seat would be the beginning of a negotiation for an interim government".

Rep. Nyumalin has be adamant on his belief that there are maneuverings from the Office of the President, the Minister of State which has now, according to him, brought the credibility of the Judiciary to questioning.

The Supreme Court on February 8 affirmed the verdict of the lower court convicting Lofa County Senator-elect, Brownie Samukai, and others to two years imprisonment or the restitution of US$1.4 million.