Liberia: Former NEC Commissioners Express Disappointment in the Unprecedented Delay Associated With the Conclusion of the 2020 Senatorial Election

Monrovia — Two former Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) James Fromayan and Johnathan Weedor, now heads for a local election monitoring group, 'Center for Development and Elections' Management (CEDEM) have expressed disappointment and surprise for the unprecedented delay that is associated with the conclusion of the 2020 Senatorial Election.

Making specific reference to the case involving Lofa County Senator Brownie J. Samukai, they said the failure of the NEC to certificate him more than two months after his victory is a disturbing development that portrays the NEC that should be independent acting otherwise which they said is tantamount to a dereliction of the NEC responsibility.

"There is absolutely no justifiable reason why NEC has not certificated Mr. Brownie Samukai after his convincing victory in December. The indecisiveness of the NEC to certificate Samukai like others in his category gives the impression that the NEC is allowing undue outside influence in its work."

Speaking on other electoral dispute matters, the two former commissioners referenced Nimba County Edith Gongloe-Weh and Representative Jeremiah Koung said, eyewitnesses account clearly authenticate the occurrence of fraud and massive irregularities that clearly impacted the result of the Nimba election.

"CEDEM attention has also been drawn to the situation in Gbapolu County where violence was perpetrated against Mrs. Kanneh allegedly by supporters of the ruling party in an effort to intimidate her along with her supporters."

Restoring Chapter 6, section 2(1) of the Elections Law

CEDEM is also calling for the restoration of chapter 6, section 2(1) of the 1986 Elections law as a means of preventing constitutional crisis in 2023. According to the group during the 2014 special Senatorial Election, the Supreme Court without petitioning any aggrieved Party or Parties, removed the remedial provision that provided for the seating of a candidate declare victorious by the National Elections Commission whose victory is contested by another candidate or party.