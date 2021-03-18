Liberia: Naymote Condemns Arson Attacks Call for Political Tolerance

Monrovia — Liberia's premier democracy advancement institution, Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has strongly condemned the arson attacks (petrol bombs) on the National Elections Commission (NEC) and home of Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe by unknown men.

The institution is calling on all political leaders and Liberians to be conflict sensitive, respect the rule of law to promote peace and prevent violence. The recent wave of petrol bomb throwing is dangerous and worrisome especially in a post conflict society and has the propensity to undermine the democratic process, peace, and stability and the gain the country has made over the years.

The institution is at the same time imploring the National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Supreme Court of Liberia to maintain independence, be impartial and conflict sensitive in dealing with electoral matters as otherwise could undermine the integrity of the democratic processes.

The institution's Executive Director, Eddie Jarwolo is calling for a politically tolerant society. He said democracy is a fundamental value in any society where the majority rules while the rights of the minority protected. He said people who are not in power should be allowed to organize and speak out on critical national issues and individual citizens must learn to be tolerant of each other. He said the ingredient of peace should be adherence to the rule of law, accountability, regular, free and fair elections, and citizens participation in democratic processes; he is reminding Liberians of the unpleasant past when thousands got killed and properties destroyed due to exclusion, inequality, and fraudulent elections.

Mr. Jarwolo is meanwhile calling on ECOWAS, diplomatic missions, and international partners to seriously monitor political developments in Liberia; calling on them to categorically denounce the wave of threats to the peace and stability of the State such as the petrol bomb attacks at the National Elections Commission and at Associate Justice Nagbe's home.

The institution is calling for an urgent and impartial investigation by the Liberian National Police and perpetrators be brought to justice.