Liberia: J. J. Roberts Foundation Appreciates 27 College Graduates

The 212th birth anniversary celebration of Liberia's first President Joseph Jenkins Roberts on 15 March 2021 at the First United Methodist Church on Ashmun Street, Monrovia witnessed the recognition of 27 graduates of the J.J. Roberts Educational Foundation.

The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, Sister Tanneh G. Brunson, who performed the recognition and award ceremony, paid tribute to graduates S. Morris Massalay, who acquired BBA in Accounting, Bernice W. Lloyd, BA in Sociology from the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU); Leelah M. Clarke, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Public Health; Eunice K. Feekpeh, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Nursing; Chester Manbiah, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Biology; Martha Nimely, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Nursing; Lovetee Willie, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Nursing; DavidettaZoduah, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Nursing; Geordia M. Zorbah, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Nursing; and Promise M. Freeman, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Nursing from the Adventist University of West Africa (AUWA), respectively.

From the Grand Bassa Community College, Sister Brunson recognized Emmet T. Flahn, Associate of Science (ASN) in Nursing; Mardea N. A. James, Associate of Science (AS) in Agriculture; Shadrach Taycar, Associate of Arts (A.A.) in Accounting; Love Garway, Associate of Science (A.S.) in Computer Science-ICT; Nehemiah J. Giahquee, Associate of Science (AS) in Civil Engineering; Abraham K. P. A. Dallars, Associate of Arts (AS) in Agriculture; William Tarr, Jr., Associate of Science (AS) in Agriculture; Hannah Jacobs, Associate of Science (ASN) in Nursing; Josephine Paye, Associate of Science (ASN) in Nursing; Josephine Siaway, Associate of Science (ASN) in Nursing; Elizabeth Nagbe, Associate of Science (ASN) in Nursing; Dearest T. Jallah, Associate of Science (ASN) in Nursing and Lawrence D. James, Associate of Science (AS) in Public Administration, respectively.

Sister Brunson also ecognized several graduates of the Stella Maris Polytechnic University in Monrovia, including, Campbell E. Y. Gonmenn, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Electrical Engineering; Joey NyanteeSneh, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Economics as well as Tim N. Telyon, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Civil Engineering, while at the University of Liberia (UL) she paid tribute to Moses D. S. M. Togar, Bachelor of Science (B. Sc.) in General Agriculture, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Principal of the J. J. Roberts High School has called on the Board of Trustees of the J.J. Roberts Educational Foundation to revisit the scholarship because some of the benefriciaries are not performing in line with criteria set by the Foundation.

Mr. Samuel Sargbieh said a follow-up with the Foundation would afford the grantees of the scholarship to ascertain whether students placed on the scholarships are academically performing or not.