Liberia: 12 Inmates Escape Gbarnga Prison

18 March 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Winston W. Parley

At least 12 inmates have escaped from the Gbarnga Central Prison following a jailbreak Wednesday morning, 17 March.

Rehabilitation Officers have confirmed to our Bong County correspondent that 17 inmates were in the cell that got broken, but 12 of them escaped while the remaining five are in custody.

Bong County Attorney Jonathon Flomo has also told a local news outlet that the 12 inmates were all pre- trial detainees.

Flomo says the inmates were all high code criminals that were placed behind bars following police preliminary investigations in the county about series of crimes committed.

He explains that their charges range from gang rape, murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, theft of property, burglary, criminal mischief and several other charges that were pending trial by the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga.

Attorney Flomo tells reporters that the Wednesday jail break at the Gbarnga Central Prison is a major threat to citizens of Gbarnga and the county at large.

He calls on citizens of the county to be watchful about strange people in their communities and aid the security of the county with necessary information in other to have the alleged criminals rearrested.

The Bong County Attorney says the joint security of the county has launched an investigation among prison officials regarding the "hard to believe jail break at the huge prison facility in Gbarnga"

Our Bong County correspondent says given the structure of the Gbarnga Central Prison, jailbreak at the center remains a mystery because it has several fans before entering the building that hosts the various cells.

