South Africa: Wits SRC Wants Parliament to Call Police to Order

18 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Student Representative Council of Wits University wants Parliament to intervene in student leadership 'victimisation' by the university and to call for a meeting with the police to discuss how they act during student protests.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has, during an appearance before Parliament on Wednesday, 17 March, refuted some claims made by the university's management.

Wits, with other stakeholders in the higher education sector, including the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Universities South Africa and the South African Union of Students (SAUS), were called to Parliament's higher education oversight committee to provide an update on recent events in the higher education sector.

University of Witwatersrand students protest over financial exclusion on 15 March 2021. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

Over the past week, protests have erupted at campuses across South Africa over issues of historical debt. There has been one death, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where a 35-year-old man was killed when police opened fire on unarmed students last Wednesday.

On Monday SAUS called for a national shutdown of all of South Africa's 26 universities to protest against issues including student debt, financial exclusion and police brutality....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.