South Africa: Wits SRC Wants Parliament to Call Police to Order

The Student Representative Council of Wits University wants Parliament to intervene in student leadership 'victimisation' by the university and to call for a meeting with the police to discuss how they act during student protests.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) has, during an appearance before Parliament on Wednesday, 17 March, refuted some claims made by the university's management.

Wits, with other stakeholders in the higher education sector, including the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Universities South Africa and the South African Union of Students (SAUS), were called to Parliament's higher education oversight committee to provide an update on recent events in the higher education sector.

University of Witwatersrand students protest over financial exclusion on 15 March 2021. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

Over the past week, protests have erupted at campuses across South Africa over issues of historical debt. There has been one death, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where a 35-year-old man was killed when police opened fire on unarmed students last Wednesday.

On Monday SAUS called for a national shutdown of all of South Africa's 26 universities to protest against issues including student debt, financial exclusion and police brutality....