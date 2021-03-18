Zimbabwe: Healer in Court Over Python Skin

18 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)

While some traditional healers want to use python skins in their trade, possession of such skins without a licence is illegal as a 67-year-old self-styled healer found out yesterday when she appeared in court on charges of possessing a 2m python skin valued at US$1 500

Siniria Kamutandangwere, who operates from 83 Learoyd Road in Braeside but lives along Mukumbadzetse Road in Mufakose, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court court charged with possession of a python trophy.

She denied the charges when she appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, who remanded her in custody to March 31 for trial.

Bail for this sort of offence can only be granted by the High Court.

The State led by Mrs Francesca Mukumbiri alleges that on Tuesday around 10am, detectives were told that Kamutandangwere had a python skin at her Braeside traditional healing surgery.

The premises were searched and the skin was found. She told the detectives in her warned and cautioned statement that she uses the skin when going for sessions under water. The court heard that she failed to produce a licence that authorises her to deal in wildlife products.

She was then arrested and taken to court for violating the Parks and Wildlife Act.

