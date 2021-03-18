Zimbabwe: Boy Seeks Us$6 000 for Brain Operation

Senior Health Reporter

Twelve-year-old Anotidashe Njeruza did not join his friends when they went back to school on Monday to prepare for Grade Seven examinations as he has to sit at home with a brain tumour and fluid building up in his brain.

He cannot even remember most of what he learnt before June last year when he fell ill but has to bear the splitting headache that has crippled him.

Anotidashe started experiencing the headache in June last year, and it persisted until he could no longer attend classes at Njerere Primary School in Mvuma.

His mother Fadzai said at first, they thought it was just the normal headache until he started vomiting each time he ate something. "The day I noticed him holding his head while playing with others, I got worried. The next morning he vomited after eating, and he could not keep any food down after that.

"That is when we realised that his condition was bad. We took him to the local clinic in Mvuma but the medication he received just made him worse," she said.

In August, Anotidashe was referred to a paediatrician in Gweru, where some tests were run and he was given more medication and sent back home. Still, the treatment did not work.

One day during the night, his sharp cry woke up his parents who discovered that he had suffered a stroke. His mouth had moved to one side and his left side was paralysed.

Anotidashe was rushed to Gweru General Hospital on September 18 where he was admitted to and then transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals a day later.

"The neurosurgeons at Parirenyatwa said he had a brain tumour and some fluid was building up in his head. They first put in an external draining system to drain the excess fluid then operated on him and an internal one place.

"We stayed in the hospital for almost a month and on October 6, we were allowed to go back home," she said.

"They didn't know that his legs were giving in. At first they thought he was struggling to walk because of the operation but after three days, they realised that his feet had become paralysed."

To make matters worse, Anotidashe's eyesight was also affected and he became partially blind.

"The doctors say the tumour is growing and the fluid in his head is also increasing so needs to be drained urgently," said the mother. The family has used a lot of money to get treatment for Anotidashe for the past year and they can no longer afford to have this important surgery for him, which requires about US$6 000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Zimbabwe Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are appealing to well-wishers to help us raise the money required for his operation. I know if he has this surgery, he can have his life back, he can walk again and he can go back to school and be able to fulfil all his dreams," she said.

His class teacher has been supportive and is willing to put in extra effort to help Anotidashe to catch up with the rest of his class. As an A-student, she is optimistic that Anotidashe can make the full recovery and sit for his examination with the rest of his peers. Those willing to assist can contact Mrs Njeruza on +263773272316 or Mr Njeruza on +263 773 858 977.

The bank account number is 1004745643, Steward Bank or nostro account number 1037832638, Steward Bank.