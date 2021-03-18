Malawi: Oxfarm Confronts Malnutrition in Malawi

18 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

An international charity organization, Oxfam, has embarked on a project aimed at confronting rising cases of malnutrition in the country.

The project will pull together resources towards the nutrition sector.

The Oxfam Malawi project that has been first launched in Dowa, is also set to be launched in other two districts of Dedza and Salima.

Lingalireni Mihowa, Oxfam country director, said it is sad that nutrition gets very low funding and sometimes nothing at all despite being a big issue in Malawi.

Mihowa said the project therefore has involved the district commission's office, village development committees and other stakeholders to add voice in lobbing for the resources.

Among others, Oxfam in partnership with GIZ and Civil Society Organizations Nutrition Alliance (CSONA) distributed T-shirts with nutrition messages, posters and banners to help in raising awareness towards the increased resource allocation campaign.

On her Part, Ellen Ndlhovu who represented Dowa acting DC welcomed the project saying it is very important as Dowa district receive very little budget for nutrition programs despite the district struggling with malnutrition.

Jester Chipala, Mphimbi village development committee Chairperson in the district said Dowa continue to be hit with malnutrition each year and the project has come at the right time.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.