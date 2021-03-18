Malawi: Chakwera Mourns Magufuli First Tanzanian President to Die in Office - Malawi Leader Says He Was 'Towering Symbol of Africa's Economic Resurgence'

President Lazarus Chakwera has sent an emotional message of condolences to Tanzanians following the death of their leader John Pombe Magufuli who died of Covid-19- related complications yesterday.

Chakwera says Magufuli was a towering symbol of Africa's economic resurgence, saying his passing was an incalculable loss to the continent.t

"As Malawi joins Tanzania in mourning this loss over the next 14 days, we pray for uncommon strength and fortitude for the people of Tanzania and their government as they ahead together in the spirit of unity and in a manner that maintains peace and stability," says Chakwera.

He says the government of Malawi stands ready to render any support needed by the government of Tanzania in the aftermath of Magufuli's passing.

The Malawi leader holds fond memories of Magufuli who hosted him and his entourage just four months ago in Dar es Salaam, during an official visit.

It was during that trip that Magufuli promised Chakwera strong trade ties between the two economies. He told the visiting delegation to no longer consider Malawi as a landlocked country and fully utilize port facilities in Dar es Salaam and Mtwara.

Malawi relies on Tanzanian ports for importation of both dry and wet cargo.

The departed leader also instructed his country's port authority to open offices in Lilongwe to ease logistics for Malawian traders who currently travel to Tanzania to clear and attain their merchandize.

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to express their sorrow at the passing of the divisive Covid-19 skeptic who ruled Tanzania as a semi-dictator.

Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks as rumours grew that he had contracted Covid-19.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday that Magufuli died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade.

She said burial arrangements were under way and announced 14 days of mourning and the flying of flags at half-mast. State television broadcast mournful and religious songs.

Magufuli, a former chemistry teacher, had mocked coronavirus tests, denounced vaccines as part of a Western conspiracy to take Africa's wealth, and opposed mask-wearing and social distancing.

He was Tanzania's first president to die while in office.