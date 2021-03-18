Namibia: Fresh Faces Savour Big Boys' Experience

The Brave Warriors have warmly welcomed junior internationals Prins Tjiueza, Amazing Kandjii, and Steven Damaseb to the senior setup, the youngsters say.

The trio are part of the provisional senior squad preparing to face Guinea in a must-win 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier in Windhoek on 28 March.

Their promotion is reward for standout performances at the under-20 version of the continental tournament in Mauritania recently and Cosafa Youth Championships late last year.

Versatile Young Warriors captain Damaseb and attacker Tjiueza, the top goal scorer at the 2018 u17 Cosafa Cup, bagged a man of the match award each in Namibia's three matches at the U20 Afcon finals.

Kandji, a marauding fullback, scored Namibia's only goal in Mauritania during the 1-1 draw with the Central African Republic in their opener.

"I'm definitely grateful to be here, this is the highest platform of international football and it is every footballer's dream to play for the national team," Tjiueza said in an interview with the NFA website.

"The senior players welcomed us with so much positive energy and we are happy to learn from them.

"Most of the players have been in the setup for a while and we have watched them play from a young age and we are just grateful to get the opportunity to play alongside them even if it's just for training purposes," Tjiueza emphasised.

He looks up to live wire forward Peter Shalulile, whom he is keen to shadow and emulate.

"Peter and I play the same position and as much as I want to make the final squad, there is no way I can bench the likes of Peter. He is scoring almost every weekend in the PSL [South African Premiership]. I cannot wait to learn from him and grow to the same level he has grown over the years," Tjiueza said.

A combative and intelligent footballer, Damaseb too is thrilled at being able to be rub shoulders with his idols.

"I'm extremely excited to be training with the senior players, we are grateful to the coach for this opportunity, because this is how junior players gradually develop into the senior national teams. It was first intimidating but we are getting the hang of it and the senior players are very encouraging and welcoming," he said.

Similarly, the effervescent Kandjii is keen to be gradually integrated to senior level.

"I will have to wait because there is Riaan Hanamub, Anianas Gebhardt and Approcius Petrus. I will be patient, my time will definitely come but for now, I just intend learning from the best and continue to put in the work," says the talented defender.