Uganda to Start Making HIV Tabs From Goat Milk

17 March 2021
The Observer (Kampala)
By Ernest Jjingo

The National Animal Genetic Resources Center and Databank (NAGRC&DB) has finalised plans to introduce highly-efficient and productive dairy goats for adoption by the livestock-rearing communities to avail milk rich in nutrients required for boosting the human immune system.

This is revealed in a new report about the state of goat farming in the country. Dr Peter Beine, the NAGRC&DB acting executive director, confirmed the development but did not provide the specific timeframe for the start.

"On the recommendation of our scientists and researchers, we are bringing the Toggenburg breed, a dairy goat that has been found to withstand conditions here," he noted.

Goat milk contains calcium, potassium, highly-soluble less-allergenic proteins, digestible fats and energy-producing riboflavin, all of which are essential in boosting the immunity of the people living with HIV/Aids.

The report further noted that NAGRC&DB will start making these special HIV treatment tablets from the goat milk. In Uganda dairy goat farming was first promoted in eastern Uganda by FARM Africa, an international NGO dedicated to serve the poorest of the poor.

They introduced the Toggenburg which traces its origin in Switzerland. The Toggenburg is highly productive. The breed standard calls for minimum milk yield of 740 kg per lactation, with a minimum fat content of 3.56 per cent and minimum protein content of 2.90 per cent.

In some countries, goat milk is directly crystallised into tablets which are given to HIV/Aids patients as immunity boosters and body rejuvenation.

However, it must be realized that dairy goats require careful attention as dairy cows, and temperate breeds need shade during hot weather.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.