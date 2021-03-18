Zimbabwe: Gweru City Housing Director Arrested

Gweru City Council director of housing and community services Mr Shingirayi Tigere was arrested last night on allegations of criminal abuse of office involving the sale of a stand to the city Mayor Josiah Makombe.

Tigere was arrested by police working with the Special Anti Corruption Commission (Sacco) at his home around 7pm yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still gathering details around Tigere's arrest.

Tigere's lawyer, Mr Esau Mandipa of Mutatu and Mandipa Legal Practice however, confirmed the arrest.

"I can confirm that my client was arrested last night by the police in connection with a stand that he allegedly sold to the Mayor Josiah Makombe. They alleged that he didn't follow some procedure," he said.

Mr Mandipa said his client is due to appear in court this morning.