Liberia: Emotions Halt Hearing in Massaquoi War Crimes Trial

Monrovia — For a second day in a row emotions dominated proceedings in the war crimes trial of Gibril Massaquoi in Liberia. The trial conducted by judges from the European country of Finland, where Massaquoi, a Sierra Leonean, was living when he was charged, has moved its focus to the northern county of Lofa where victims said Massaquoi and his Revolutionary United Front rebels terrorized civilians during the dry season in 2001.

A witness, codenamed Civilian 27, told the court her son was tied up and killed by men under Massaquoi's command.

"They entered our town and called all of us to gather at the center of the town. They went into the houses and took all of those valuable things and put the loads on our heads to take for them to Foya, and when we reach Kwendu Koindu Junction, it was when they fired at my son who was already tied and he fell dead," she said through loud sobs.

The proceedings were paused to allow the woman to regain her composure. The court has ordered the identities of the witnesses be kept secret because of a credible fear of retaliation or intimidation.

Civilian 27 echoed previous witnesses who said the soldiers were speaking Creole and Mende, two languages common in Sierra Leone and not Liberia. She also claimed to have seen and heard "Angel Gabriel," a name all witnesses have said was used as an alias by Gibril Massaquoi during the war in Liberia.

Civilian 27, now in her late 50s, said one of the soldiers cut a piece off one of her ears. She claimed she still carried a scar though the court did not ask to see it.

"We were in Babarhun when the soldiers told us that they were acting on orders and their commander was coming," she told the court. "He came on a jeep, and when he got down, he said he did not want to see a living thing. We were all afraid, and in my presence, they killed two persons. The commander called his name as "Angel Gabriel", and that was Gabriel Massaquoi. He called his name to us and said he was next to God."

Quizzed by the defense to establish whether she truly knew Massaquoi, Civilian 27 said, "This man was Gibril Massaquoi. I knew him because he called his name to us."