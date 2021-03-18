Liberia: Humanitarian, Media Personality Amb. Karishma Pelham-Raad Declares Intention to Contest Montserrado's District #10 Legislative Seat in 2023

Monrovia — One of Liberia's leading humanitarians and top radio personalities, Ambassador Karishma Pelham-Raad has announced her intention to contest as Representative for Montserrado County District #10.

The seat is currently occupied by Rep. Yekeh Y. Kolubah of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

Ambassador Pelham-Raad, a member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is a prominent resident of the district and the Chief Executive Officer of 'Her Royal Highness (HRH) Charity Foundation'.

Declaring her intention at a well-attended press conference held at her residence on Wednesday, Amb. Pelham-Raad said her decision is based on her desire to serve her people.

She said for far too long, she has heard the cries of the people of the district, especially the young people and was coming to work with them and the women to make use of the 'glorious' opportunities that have been eluding them over the years.

"As CEO of HRH Charity Foundation, I, Karishman Pelham-Raad want to officially pronounce my declaration of intent to contest for Representative of Electoral District#10 Montserrado County," she announced.

She continued: "This might be a shock to the traditional political fanatics but to me, it is an establishment of a new progressive journey in my life as a person that will be rocky and tedious, but my quest to prioritize the ordinary masses will make this pronouncement here today a historic one in years to come. As an eminent citizen of District #10, I have listened to the people remonstrance, I have watched many glorious opportunities passed by us and our underprivileged young people, but we are here to work on these issues and to focus more on youth and women's empowerment."

She said her intention to contest for Representative of District #10 is predicated upon solving those challenges collectively, adding "I believe together through the overwhelming support of the residents of District #10, we can make our District a prosperous one."

Speaking further, she disclosed that her charity organization was founded five years ago in a bid to render support to the less privileged and disadvantaged population of the society.

She acknowledged that it has been a hectic and challenging process for the HRH Charity Foundation, but despite the odd, the foundation continues to assist and inspire hundreds of citizens to work together and change the negative narratives of Liberia.

"To be honest with you, it has been a hectic and challenging process for the HRH Charity Foundation but we have passionately accepted our position and managed to assist and inspire hundreds of citizens to enlighten them that yet, though there are multiple obstacles, but when we unite collectively as a people for a common good, in disregard to limited resources but with genuine love and commitment to impact society positively, we can change the negative narratives of our dear country and its people. With this solemn creed of impacting and assisting our people, we have been operating as an institution."

Going forward, she pledged the HRH Charity Foundation's commitment to keep engaging the people of District #10 through meaningful adventures until 2023 and beyond, adding, "We cannot continue to sit and watch underachievers lavish luxury opportunities that can better the life of our people. We are coming to national government to represent the people and not ourselves. District #10 deserves the very best and collectively with the people, we will make the dream possible.

She then made a rallying call on "all partners, both at home and in the diaspora, the religious community, youth & student community, the market women, Penpen riders, friends, fans and supporters to stand with us whatever way possible in this new political beginning. I can assure you that with your merger support, success is very sure!"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Amb. Pelham-Raad's declaration two years earlier to the 2023 polls has confirmed earlier prediction of a rough and heated electoral process. Montserrado County District #10 is one of the most politically-charged electoral districts in the county. No lawmaker has won re-election in the district since 2005.

The first uphill task of Amb. Pelham-Raad is to convince her party, the CDC that she is the suitable candidate to take on the incumbent lawmaker, Rep. Kolubah if he desires to run again.

When asked if she would accept to participate in a future CDC primary, the humanitarian-cum-politician affirmed that she was willing to go through any democratic process instituted by the party if that what it will take.