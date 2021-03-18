South Africa: Prompt Police Reaction Lead to Victims Being Rescued From Abusive Father in Keimoes

press release

The prompt and swift reaction of members from Keimoes SAPS, Upington Border police, Upington K9 and Kakamas FCS units led to the arrest of a 40 year old man on a farm in Keimoes on 17 March 2021 and the rescue of a mother and her three children from an abusive spouse and stepfather.

A family member of the victim who resides in Despatch in Mpumalanga contacted the Provincial Head of the FCS units in the Northern Cape, Brigadier Nicky Mills on 17 March 2021 and reported that the victim and her children were allegedly being abused and kept against their will on a farm in Keimoes and immediately activated the team to respond to the report.

There were also reports of the 15-year-old girl being sexually abused by the stepfather and the 10 year old boy being assaulted.

It was also discovered that the mother was emotionally abused since February 2021.

When the collective team arrived at the residence, they found the suspect (the stepfather) in possession of a 6.35 mm pistol with the serial number filed off and a homemade shotgun.

The members also discovered 508 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 60 rounds of 6.35mm ammunition, five R5 magazines and 4 x 9mm magazines.

The suspect was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition as well as for contravening the Family Violence Act including emotional abuse, sexual abuse and assault.

Members of the Kakamas FCS unit removed the mother and her children and placed them in a shelter where they received the necessary support and assistance.

The suspect will soon appear in the Keimoes Magistrates court.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in the Northern Cape, Major General Henriette de Waal commended the swift reaction of the collective team which resulted in the suspect being apprehended and firearms and ammunition recovered. She also issued a stern warning to perpetrators committing any form of gender based violence, that such behavior will not be tolerated and that they will feel the full might of the law. She also appealed to victims to break the silence and expose abusers.