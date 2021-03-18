South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Mourns Passing of President John Pombe Magufuli

press release

President expresses condolences at the passing of President Magafuli of the Republic of Tanzania

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of His Excellency President John Pombe Magufuli of the United Republic of Tanzania. President Magufuli passed away yesterday, Wednesday 17 March 2021, in a Dar es Salaam hospital at the age of 61.

President Ramaphosa said: "South Africa is united in grief with the government and people of Tanzania as they go through this difficult moment." President Magufuli served as the fifth President of Tanzania and chaired the Southern African Development Community until August 2020.

President Ramaphosa spoke in a phone call to Tanzanian Vice-President Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan to express condolences in his personal capacity and on behalf of all South Africans.