Kenya: Alarm as 12 Deaths and Over 1000 Covid Cases Reported on a Single Day

Nairobi — Kenya recorded the highest COVID-19 cases yet on Wednesday after 1, 279 infections were detected, marking a 17 percent positivity rate

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the 12 patients succumbed to the virus raising fatalities in the country to 1,937 since March last year.

Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 7, 450 samples which were tested on Tuesday raising the country's caseload to 116, 310 infections.

With the country's positivity rate standing at 17 percent by Wednesday, Kagwe said Kenyans' input in the fight against the virus going forward is crucial.

"Our actions shall determine how fast we sink or swim. Unlike before when virtually all our cases were asymptomatic, we are seeing a steady increase in hospitalisations," he said.

Kagwe stressed that the adherence of Kenyans in observing the containment measures was the only solution to flatten the curve.

"We are asking for cooperation and responsible behaviour in the fight against COVID-19... I urge Kenyans to be determined to fight this wave. This is not the time to tire but to invigorate our determination so we do not fall on the wayside," he said.

With the ongoing vaccination exercise in the country gathering momentum, Kagwe reiterated that the Oxford AstraZeneca jab is not a silver bullet insisting that the compliance of the basic protocols like regular washing of hands and wearing of face masks is the ultimate remedy to defeating the virus.

"There are those who see a contradiction between increased containment and vaccination. Getting a jab doesn't mean relaxing in wearing a mask, sanitizing... Until we sufficiently inoculate the entire population and create immunity, we will remain at risk," he said.

Kagwe said that so far close to 20, 000 people have been vaccinated in the ongoing first phase that has largely covered the frontline health care workers this as he also revealed that people aged 60 and above and with underlying conditions will be given priority after reports indicated that most elderly people were dying.

Kenya's COVID-19 vaccine advisory taskforce Chairman Willis Akhwale in the meantime reassured the country that the AstraZeneca vaccine was safe and no serious side effects had been reported in the country so far.

"I want to assure Kenyans that there is no cause for alarm," he said adding that out of the 17 million doses of the vaccine which have been administered globally only 41 cases of blood clots were identified which are unrelated to the vaccine.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Africa, he said, out of the 850, 000 doses, 1,110 cases have been reported to have had mild effects but only five have warranted an investigation.

Until otherwise, Akhwale said that Kenya will continue to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine as it monitors the development across Europe where most countries have halted its use.

AstraZeneca's shot, among the cheapest available, was billed as the vaccine of choice for poorer nations and the clot reports have had an impact beyond Europe.

Countries that have halted or delayed the rollout range from Indonesia and Venezuela to Sweden and the Netherlands.

The World Health Organization experts are still studying the vaccine safety data.