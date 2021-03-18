Tanzania Secures Sh570 Billion WB Loan for Phase 3 of Dar Bus Rapid Transit

Dar es Salaam — The government of Tanzania has secured a total of Sh570.6 billion in loans from World Bank for the construction of phases 3 and 4 of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), a senior official revealed yesterday.

Phase Three of the BRT project involves construction of infrastructure projects across the 23.6-kilometre stretch of Nyerere Road from Gongo la Mboto to City Centre and parts of Uhuru Road from Tazara to Kariakoo Gerezani.

Meanwhile, phase 4 involves construction of a 16.1-kilometre stretch along Bagamoyo and Sam Nujoma roads. Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) chief executive officer Ronald Lwakatare told The Citizen that they have received $148.1 million for phase 3 and $99.9 million for phase 4.

"The funds secured would facilitate the actual construction of BRT infrastructure while the government will be responsible for compensating the people who will be affected by the project," he said.

He said after the compensations, the government would then announce tenders for the actual construction process to start.

He said though the actual cost of construction is determined depending on the received bids, the amount to be spent on the project would remain within the same range. This was because the funds were in foreign currency.

Earlier last year, Dart said it had disbursed Sh5.7 billion to 77 Dar es Salaam residents to pave the way for the construction of the 23.6 kilometre stretch of the BRT phase 3 project.

Dart said the government had completed the compensation proc- ess but that only Sh124.1 million had not yet been paid to those who would be affected.

Dart is a bus-based mass transit system connecting the suburbs of Dar es Salaam to the Central Busi- ness District which began operations in May, 2016. Construction of the first phase was completed in December 2015 at a total cost of euros 134 million, funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the World Bank and Tanzanian government.

Phase I of the BRT system has a total length of 21 kilometres and runs from Kimara via Ubungo ending at Kivukoni, Morocco and Gerezani.