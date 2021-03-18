Tanzania: Details On Suspected Tanzanian Drug Dealer Arrested in Kenya Still Very Scanty

17 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania has written to Kenya, seeking details of a Tanzanian woman, Ms Maimuna Amir, who was arrested on Sunday in Mombasa County over allegations of being found carrying 5.3kg of heroin worth Sh317.24 million.

Mr James Kaji, the commissioner general for the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), told The Citizen yesterday that they heard the information from Kenyan media outlets but did not receive any details from Kenyan authorities.

Kenya's Daily Nation reported on Sunday that Ms Amir was arrested by a multi-agency team at the Moi International Airport.

She travelled with the consignment from South Africa, through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, hiding the substance in a false bottom and a false top of a suitcase she had.

"We've heard the reports from the media, but until now (yesterday) the Kenyan authorities have not communicated with us. We decided to write them through the proper channel (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), unfortunately they have not responded yet," he said.

According to him, it was too early to say with certainty whether the woman was Tanzanian until DCEA obtains more details regarding her from the Kenyan government.

