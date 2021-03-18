South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Defence and Military Veterans Wants Improved Measures to Detect and Prevent Irregular Expenditure in Dod and Dmv

document

The Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans was today briefed by the audit committees and internal audit units of both the Department of Defence (DoD) and the Department of Military Veterans (DMV), on measures to detect and prevent financial irregularities.

The committee was also briefed by the Defence Inspector-General and the Military Police on cases of financial misconduct including fraud and corruption under investigation in the Department of Defence. The committee welcomed the report but asked to be furnished with further details at the meeting.

The committee raised concerns about delays in investigating cases, capacity of the investigating structures and lack of consequence management in the Department of Defence.

The committee also wants more details on the working relations between the Military Police and the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority, as well as cases pending in the military courts and civilian courts.

Committee Chairperson Mr Cyril Xaba said poor risk management and internal controls were the root cause of all the issues highlighted by the Auditor-General in the departments' financial management.

The committee wants the audit committees and internal audit units in both departments to have more impact and be able to identify red flags for fruitless, wasteful and irregular expenditure and help prevent possible fraud and corruption in the departments.