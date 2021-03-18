South Africa: Police On the Hunt for Two Suspects Following the Fatal Shooting of Four Men

press release

The South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape is looking for two unidentified male suspects who shot and killed four men aged between 25 and 35, whilst the 5th victim was seriously injured at Joe Slovo Township on Tuesday night at about 20:30 on 16 March 2021, at Cofimvaba.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two balaclava clad suspects entered one of the flats in the homestead where the deceased were staying and enquired about the whereabouts of one of the deceased. Having seen the first man, they started shooting. They then proceeded to another flat where they found the other three men whom they also shot and killed.

The motive for the killings is currently unknown and police have registered four murder cases and one of an attempted murder for investigation. No arrest has been made at this stage. Police investigations continue.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has strongly condemned the incident and ordered a team of Senior Managers from the Provincial Head Office to visit the crime scene and ensure that a speedy arrest is made. General Ntshinga has also ordered the 72-hour activation plan be implemented to ensure that all necessary resources are mobilised to facilitate investigations and possible arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is requested to please make contact with the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10 111. The investigating officer, Brigadier Dudu Ngculu may also be contacted at 082 301 7762.