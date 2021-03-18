South Africa: Police On the Hunt for Two Suspects Following the Fatal Shooting of Four Men

18 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape is looking for two unidentified male suspects who shot and killed four men aged between 25 and 35, whilst the 5th victim was seriously injured at Joe Slovo Township on Tuesday night at about 20:30 on 16 March 2021, at Cofimvaba.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two balaclava clad suspects entered one of the flats in the homestead where the deceased were staying and enquired about the whereabouts of one of the deceased. Having seen the first man, they started shooting. They then proceeded to another flat where they found the other three men whom they also shot and killed.

The motive for the killings is currently unknown and police have registered four murder cases and one of an attempted murder for investigation. No arrest has been made at this stage. Police investigations continue.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has strongly condemned the incident and ordered a team of Senior Managers from the Provincial Head Office to visit the crime scene and ensure that a speedy arrest is made. General Ntshinga has also ordered the 72-hour activation plan be implemented to ensure that all necessary resources are mobilised to facilitate investigations and possible arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is requested to please make contact with the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10 111. The investigating officer, Brigadier Dudu Ngculu may also be contacted at 082 301 7762.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.