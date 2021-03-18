South Africa: Man Nabbed With Drugs in Stamford Hill

press release

A 39-year-old suspect is appearing before the Durban Magistrate's Court today for possession of drugs.

Yesterday, 17 March 2021 at 13:30, police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit acted on information regarding a suspect who was supplying drugs in the Stamford Hill area. A takedown operation was conducted at a lodge where police officers pounced on the unsuspecting male. Upon searching the lodge, police recovered a large plastic packet containing crystal meth, 5 bags of crystal meth and 105 pieces of rock cocaine.

The total value of the recovered drugs is R31 500-00. The suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya welcomed the arrest of the suspect.