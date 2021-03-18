South Africa: Man Nabbed With Drugs in Stamford Hill

18 March 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 39-year-old suspect is appearing before the Durban Magistrate's Court today for possession of drugs.

Yesterday, 17 March 2021 at 13:30, police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit acted on information regarding a suspect who was supplying drugs in the Stamford Hill area. A takedown operation was conducted at a lodge where police officers pounced on the unsuspecting male. Upon searching the lodge, police recovered a large plastic packet containing crystal meth, 5 bags of crystal meth and 105 pieces of rock cocaine.

The total value of the recovered drugs is R31 500-00. The suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Thulani Gonya welcomed the arrest of the suspect.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.