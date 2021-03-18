Kenya: Medical Council Urges Intern Doctors to Safeguard Their Lives

17 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has urged intern doctors to prioritize their safety even as the country faces a third wave of coronavirus with daily positivity rates since Tuesday averaging 17 per cent.

KMPDC Chairperson Dr Eva Njenga on Wednesday stressed on the safety of doctors saying it is key to waging a successful war against COVID-19.

Dr Njenga who was speaking during the oathing of Mount Kenya University pioneer medical students before proceeding on internship, also underscored the need for the intern doctors to desist from administering dangerous drugs (DDA ) before getting clearance from their seniors.

He said that some doctors were notorious in administering drugs like morphine without following the laid down guidelines, putting the lives of their patients at risk.

A total of 24 MKU medical students took the oath, clearing them to proceed on internship.

There are about 543 registered medical interns in the country and 15752 doctors, with a single doctor expected to serve over 3,000 people.

In 2020, Mount Kenya University Medical School was ranked the best in Kenya with a score of 82 out of the possible 100 points in an inspection conducted by a joint team of technical health experts from the East African Community (EAC) Partner States National Medical and Dental Practitioners Regulatory Councils.

The University met the necessary requirements for the training of medical students.

