Ethiopia: Parties Call On Electorate to Exercise Democratic Rights

ADDIS ABABA - Contending political parties that are running for the upcoming sixth General Elections called on the electorate to exercise their democratic rights and ensure participation in determining the fate of the country through getting voting cards per schedule.

Election Strategic and Management Committee member of one of the contending parties, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EzeMa), Eyob Mesafint told The Ethiopian Herald that the party has been working to encourage the public to get voting cards and ensure democratic participation.

Eyob stated that EzeMa has given due attention to motivate the electorate in all constituencies to come to polling stations and register to vote. The party has also been working to make the forthcoming election a milestone in building a democratic culture in Ethiopia.

EzeMa has been providing trainings to its candidates, members, and supporters and prepared a code of conduct that governs the campaigning activities to be refrained from provocative speeches and actions, he added.

"It is a big joke that any party would build democratic system in the country without implementing democracy at the party level."

Public Relation Head of another contending party, Enat Party, Yayeh Asmare said on his part that the electorate should give prime attention to the programs and policy alternatives of political parties and not personalities while deciding to whom they voted.

"Political parties have to present their policies alternatives to the electorate and leave the decision to the latter", he said, adding that media also have huge responsibility to avail equal opportunities to all contending parities to sell their ideas thereby enabling the public to make informed choices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Noting that Ethiopia is currently facing problems that have been perpetuated by both internal and external anti-peace elements, Yayeh stated that spreading violent rhetoric would lead the country into deeper crisis. "As a political party, we want the election to be peaceful, free, fair, and credible and we are working hard to end."

Both contending political parties urged candidates and their fans, as well as members of political parties to refrain from instigation and provocative speech during the election campaign.

EzeMa and Enat parties are the second and third biggest parties respectively in fielding many candidates for the general election next to the ruling Prosperity Party (PP), it was learnt.

The Ethiopian herald march 18/2021