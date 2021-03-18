Ethiopia: Stemming the Spread of Covid-19 Pandemic Is Everyone's Responsibility

MENGISTEAB TESHOME

A year has already elapsed since Ethiopia confirmed the first case of COVID-19. It was last year, 13 March 2020, the country reported the case. In fact, since the pandemic as a global threat, the Ethiopian Government along with stakeholders, regional and international organization, has been exerting utmost effort to contain the spread of the pandemic and minimize its severe social, health and economic consequences.

By taking different preventive measures, such as limiting public gatherings, shutting schools and making civil servants to work from home, as well as closing borders and suspending flights, it has made substantial endeavors that are vital to curb the spread of the virus.

In consequences, it was enabled to minimize the harsh consequences of the pandemic. However, as health practitioners warned, the pandemic is still causing greater loss of life and if the people do not take much care; and distance themselves from trends that would aggravate the spread of the virus, the bearing can be overwhelming.

As to Dagne Bekele, Pediatrician Nurse at Tirunesh Beijing General Hospital (TBGH), the number of cases registered per day is growing across the nation because negligence is growing and the protocols set by Ministry of Health (MoH) and WHO are breached by the communities.

He further noted: "We are witnessing people without facemasks and gatherings for societal and business are conducted contrary to the set standards to combat the spread of the disease."

Mentioning the recommended standards set by WHO and MoH to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as frequent cleaning of hands using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water; covering the nose and mouth with a flexed elbow or disposable tissue when coughing and sneezing; and avoiding close contact with anyone that has a fever and cough, he said though the rules were applied in the preceding months well, currently the behavioral change is not going as it should be.

The community's engagement in putting in place the protocols is dwindling day out day in. "In my view, we should work hard in strengthening awareness creation efforts coupled with law enforcement agencies and other entities full participation to trace and correct those who are violating the rules".

The pandemic is risking the lives of thousands due to peoples' negligence in the work, reaction and marketplaces, plus on transports among others. The various initiatives like "No mask no service" are not translated accordingly, he remarked.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to create well informed communities who put into practice the COVID-19 protocols accordingly, and be responsible and considerate for others.

"As I have observed, a number of people are saying, once vaccination is commenced, the spread will drop immediately which is ungrounded with scientific facts. This kind of perception as it is unproved; it could lead to undesirable consequences. Thus, it is high time to think over and over before things going worse."

Ethiopia has officially launched COVID-19 vaccination across the country in the presence of Health Minister Dr. Liya Taddesse, regional and federal government officials, and representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Ethiopia among others.

That is a great step and should be strengthened further. However, it should be noted that in the first shipment, the country has received merely 2.2 million doses COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX facility and that is too small compared to the number of the people. Thus, communities should be aware that the commencement could not give guarantee in containment of the spread of the virus, he underscored.

According to a recent report from The Ethiopian Public Health Institute, the number of cases is rising alarmingly throughout the nation and the daily reports publicized by the Ministry also confirmed that.

With regarding to commencing the vaccination program, Education Minister Getahun Mekuria said that Ethiopia has been experiencing an increase in over recent days.

Speaking to Anadolu the Minister said: "Negligence is costing the nation dearly."

Thus, people should adhere to the COVID-19 protocol so as to contain the spread of the virus.

Dr Dereje Duguma, Health State Minister on his part said that Ethiopia has been working persistently to combat the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

"A year ago, our COVID-19 capacity was nil," he said, referring to the fact that Ethiopia had no testing facilities and had to send specimens to South Africa. Today, we have tested more than 2.2 million people using our own laboratories."

Boureima Hama Sambo, the WHO representative in the country, also lauded Ethiopia's efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

"COVID-19 has affected all aspects of our lives. Globally, its impact on the economy and the society is something that we will have to deal with in the years to come; and Ethiopia is no exception," he said.

"As a result of the high level of commitment from the government and the Health Ministry, Ethiopia has done well in mitigating the consequences of the pandemic."

The Ethiopiam Herald March 17/2021