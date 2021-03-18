Ethiopia Reaffirms GERD 2nd Filling in Coming Rainy Season

18 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Getahun Legesse

ADDIS ABABA - The Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy has reaffirmed second round filling of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the coming rainy season and refuted the unfair claim of monopoly over the Nile waters.

Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister, Engineer Sileshi Bekele (Ph.D) said that Ethiopia is negotiating for equitable and reasonable water utilization without causing significant harm to the downstream countries as unfair claim of the entire Nile waters and protecting the status quo would cause significant harm on its effort for development.

Sileshi further noted that the repeated narrative of Egypt and Sudan claiming that Ethiopia unilaterally filled the dam in the rainy season of 2020 is superficial. He added that the three countries have agreed as the stage-based construction of the dam is inseparable from the stage-based filling of the dam.

The second round filling of the dam retaining 13.5 billion meter cube will proceed in the coming Ethiopian rainy season. The dam fulfills all safety standards and is appreciated by experts of the downstream countries, he noted.

Ethiopia is committed to conclude the trilateral negotiation under the auspices of the African Union. The project has significant economic value for the East Africa by resolving the shortage of power supply and generating notable income.

GERD facilitates regional economic integration in power pool and build trust among the riparian countries.

GERD Manager Engineer Kifle Horo on his part indicated that 78.8 percent of the project has been completed. The second round filling and energy generating trial are next milestones of the project.

