Ethiopia: Authority Develops Software to Media Campaign

18 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Misganaw Asnake

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Mass Media Authority (EMMA) said that a new automated software technology is developed to systematically allocate airtime and newspaper columns for political parties that are running in the forthcoming General Elections to fairly utilize the state media as campaign platforms.

EMMA Communication Director Abera Wondowson told The Ethiopian Herald that the new technology ensures political parties and candidates to access the state media in a fair and reasonable manner thereby contributing share to make the upcoming election fair, democratic and credible.

During elections the media have to serve their entrusted responsibility of serving as market place of ideas by ensuring equal opportunity to political parties and candidates to communicate their messages to the electorate.

According to Abera, the software attaches specific code to each contending political party and it provides information about the number of seats a given party is running for as well as the number of candidate and persons with disabilities it is filling for the elections.

He further stated that EMMA has been consolidating its regulatory and monitoring activities to follow up the conduct of each media during the election period and it has been providing training for media professionals how to report the pre-election, election and post-election activities.

Noting that the software would be implemented after few weeks, Abera indicated that electronic media air time and newspaper columns are given to all competing political parties without bias.

Civil Society Organizations Agency Director-General Jima Dilbo said on his part that civil society organizations have made their level best to help the forthcoming elections free, fair and credible.

The director-general highlighted that the new Civil Societies Proclamation opens the door widely to civil societies to significantly contribute in enhancing public's democratic participation.

The new proclamation also allows civil societies to involve in lobbying, providing voters education and observe the election process, he noted.

The Ethiopian herald march 18/2021

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania's President Magufuli Dies
Tullow Finds Greener Pastures, Sinks Kenya's Oil Dream
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
PM Wants Tanzanians to Ignore Magufuli Health Questions
South African Soapie Actress Lesego Motsepe Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.