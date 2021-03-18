Ethiopia: Authority Develops Software to Media Campaign

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Mass Media Authority (EMMA) said that a new automated software technology is developed to systematically allocate airtime and newspaper columns for political parties that are running in the forthcoming General Elections to fairly utilize the state media as campaign platforms.

EMMA Communication Director Abera Wondowson told The Ethiopian Herald that the new technology ensures political parties and candidates to access the state media in a fair and reasonable manner thereby contributing share to make the upcoming election fair, democratic and credible.

During elections the media have to serve their entrusted responsibility of serving as market place of ideas by ensuring equal opportunity to political parties and candidates to communicate their messages to the electorate.

According to Abera, the software attaches specific code to each contending political party and it provides information about the number of seats a given party is running for as well as the number of candidate and persons with disabilities it is filling for the elections.

He further stated that EMMA has been consolidating its regulatory and monitoring activities to follow up the conduct of each media during the election period and it has been providing training for media professionals how to report the pre-election, election and post-election activities.

Noting that the software would be implemented after few weeks, Abera indicated that electronic media air time and newspaper columns are given to all competing political parties without bias.

Civil Society Organizations Agency Director-General Jima Dilbo said on his part that civil society organizations have made their level best to help the forthcoming elections free, fair and credible.

The director-general highlighted that the new Civil Societies Proclamation opens the door widely to civil societies to significantly contribute in enhancing public's democratic participation.

The new proclamation also allows civil societies to involve in lobbying, providing voters education and observe the election process, he noted.

The Ethiopian herald march 18/2021