Ethiopia: Most Tigray State's Hospitals Resume Services Fully - Dr. Lia

- 13 on the way to restart services

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

ADDIS ABABA - Out of 40 hospitals in Tigray State, 27 of them have resumed services fully and the remaining ones are on the way to be functional soon, Dr. Lia Tadesse said.

Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse told The Ethiopian Herald that several health facilities are now actively providing various services for the public at large having carried out extensive rehabilitation works.

Talking about her recent visit to Mekelle, the capital city of Tigray, she said the healthcare provision is in a good position in the state. "There has been a lot of progress in terms of restoring services in a number of health facilities since December."

According to her, the improvement of health services is well underway though the demand is high. "We're working together with different partners to ensure the proper provision of medical supplies. The mobile health service is also being offered in various parts of Tigray to reach out to the unreached ones."

The government has attached due emphasis to restore services in many of the facilities as the Junta had plundered a lot of medical supplies including gadgets in various health institutions ranging from stations to grand hospitals.

The Ethiopian herald march 18/2021