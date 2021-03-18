Ethiopia: Upcoming Poll Marks Milestone in the Nation's Quest for Democracy

With campaigns taking places warmly and voters' registration almost on, many are hoping that the upcoming election would be fair, free, credible, and democratic more than ever before.

Many also anticipate that the 6th general election will lay the foundation and light the candle of hope for democracy. The public's optimism about the chances of ensuring democratic elections in the country is increasing.

In fact, Ethiopia's election comes at a very important juncture of national reforms. Going through various improvements, the country is bracing for one of the major milestones in the history of the country. Having amended its electoral law, and increased the number of contending parties and appointed impartial election officials, the country is expected to hold fair and free poll.

Leaders of Prosperity Party (PP), Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), and Ethiopian Federal Democratic Unity Forum (Medrek) forwarded various ideas in connection with this year's poll with Ethiopian Press Agency.

Zadig Abraha, head of the ruling Prosperity Party, concerning the upcoming election said, "Despite the ruling Property Party belongs to incumbent regime and shoulders a broad range of responsibilities, it will push beyond its limits in furtherance of ensuring a free, fair, and democratic election throughout the national territory.

"The election will be held across the nation except in some polling stations where the law enforcement oppression has been taking place,"

As to him, political parties' internal readiness plays a major role in conducting free, fair, credible, and democratic elections. Apart from getting an election roadmap ready, we have prepared a code of ethics for political party members. Furthermore, we have been raising awareness to political parties to comply with the code of ethics.

Yeshewas Assefa, Chairman of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) for his par said, "Our party will partake in 450 polling stations in the whole country. However, on account of the law enforcement operation that has been taking place in Tigray, the election will not be held on the same day.

He elucidated that in the present climate, the peace and tranquility of the country are heading in the right direction as compared to the past. Moreover, most political parties and the population as a whole have been expressing the aforementioned reality on the ground. Concerning making the upcoming election a peaceful one, the ruling party has been undertaking law enforcement operations with flying colors.

He went on to say, "Despite the ruling party gets the lion's share of making the upcoming election a free, fair, peaceful, and credible one, media outlets and the community at large should play an important role. Furthermore, society as a whole does not have to lend ears to everything said by political parties. Above and beyond, they have to give the cold shoulder to inflammatory language,"

"In a similar fashion, print and electronic media outlets of the country should play a significant role in reporting genuine information more essential than ever, and crosschecking facts before disseminating. Besides, political parties and journalists who undertake efforts to disseminate fabricated stories should discharge their duties and responsibilities as they should be," he continued.

He stressed that political parties, non-governmental organizations, activists, and the government should work in close collaboration for ensuring democracy on a national scale. According to the party evaluation, in earlier times, although five elections were held across the country, the intended target could not be achieved. Even worse, they exposed people to danger and made democracy-building a dream.

He expounded that in the upcoming election, EZEMA will discharge its responsibilities responsibly. This is the stance of the party. Therefore, everyone without exception should give their all to ensure democratic elections across the country.

Kejela Merdassa, former Public Relations Head of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) on his part said, "OLF runs for an election in most Oromia region. We will partake at the federal and regional levels. Other than that, we will partake in some parts of the Amhara region, Benishangul-Gumuz, Harari, Addis Ababa, and the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Region,"

If the Oromo Liberation Front and other political parties do not take part in the election, it will be a challenge to ensure a democratic election. Even though OLF has got its strong reason for distancing itself from the election, the chairperson will be accountable.

Yeshewas stands against the above idea. He said, "As far as I am concerned, simply saying, if political parties fail to take part in elections in consequence of their internal problems, there will be a problem or concede the election result means the entire population need only my views. This kind of thinking does not help the country. It is not necessary.

"We were told to collect 10,000 petitions to partake at the national level and 4,000 at a regional level. As we have a fully-fledged structure, we accomplished the mission shortly. Some parties did not encounter any problems given that they collected the required petition with no trouble. But some political parties could not meet the requirements and got registered. This is the truth,"

"What is expected of all political parties is abiding by the rules and regulations. Failing to meet the requirements does not have to be considered as the problem of the country.

This year's election is unique in a wide variety of ways from the previous ones. In the present climate, we managed to prepare an establishment proclamation with the participation of political parties with flying colors, said Birtukan Mideksa Chairperson of NEBE Board. The leaders have been selected on the basis of their qualifications, work experience, credibility, and other things of a similar kind.

From the very beginning, we have made a lot of amendments to electoral rules of procedure. While on the subject, there are political parties who would like additional amendments to be made. We will make a lot of amendments down the road.

In a similar vein, we have been effectuating a broad range of undertakings that can make the National Election Board of Ethiopia credible, modern and turn the vision of the institute into reality in a little while. What is more, we have been putting a wide variety of accomplishments with the purpose of reaping the fruits of accomplishment, she added.

When we compare the amount of capital and the number of manpower allocated for the 2015 election, and the upcoming one, the difference is very huge and visible. This in black and white shows the depth and breadth of our works compared to the past.

For instance, the government has allocated 3.6 Billion Birr for the upcoming elections. It is also allocating additional budgets. The amount of capital allocated for the 2015 election was around seven million Birr.

When the election campaign kick started the National Election Board of Ethiopia will follow up the whole thing very closely. Aside from buying the necessary technological equipment and assigning around 30 professionals, we have already put a media monitoring center into effect. As there is a binding law political parties' elections campaign or political speech, all and sundry will comply with them. We will implement this.

