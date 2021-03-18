Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Admn. Says NGOs Supports Inadequate

ADDIS ABABA - Despite the deployment of numerous Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs) in Tigray State, the humanitarian assistance they have been providing thus far is inadequate, according to the Interim Administration's Communications Bureau.

In an interview with the Tigrinya weekly, Wegahta, Bureau Head Etenesh Negusie stated that though the NGOs are providing nutritious food and non-food items, the expectations were that international partners would avail support that matched the scale of the problem.

However, she said international relief agencies like World Food Program (WFP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been providing assistance in the state. The relief agencies pledged to provide nutritious food to children in the area.

As compared to the number of relief agencies and NGO's involving in the state, the supports are not that significant. "70 percent of supports are still covered by the government."

"The Federal Government and Tigray's Interim Administration are working tirelessly to bring citizens in the State to normal life," Etenesh noted, adding that individuals, businesspeople and non-governmental organizations should pay utmost attention to tackle the problem.

The bureau head called on fellow Ethiopians to strengthening their support. "On behalf of the Tigray Interim Administration and the people of Tigray, I would like to thank state governments, organizations and individuals for their support."

Noting that the Federal Government has covered 70 percent of the humanitarian assistance to Tigray and reaching 4.2 million people, she stressed that the NGOs that have been involving in the state have not been performing per the expectations.