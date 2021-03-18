Ethiopia: Law Enforcement Operation - Legitimate Action to Safeguard Sovereignty

The law enforcement operation that the federal government launched recently in Tigray State is a responsible action by a government of a sovereign country to ensure the safety of citizens, the prevalence of rule of law and most of all sovereignty of a nation.

Such actions are the day to day activities of any government in the world. As such it is in line with the international conventions and also the constitution of the nation as well as related legal provisions. These are adequate reasons for the government to take corrective actions against the TPLF junta which was committing intolerable crimes against the people of Tigray and Ethiopia in general.

Throughout the years it stayed in power, the TPLF junta has been committing grave crimes politically, economically against the people leading them to poverty, loss of hope in the growth and prosperity of their country and finally leaving their beloved country to be exiled in various countries. Both those who remained at home, as well as those who crossed the dangerous routes of migration to be exiled abroad, are reliable and living witnesses to the brutal crimes of the TPLF junta.

The people who were in the country during the reign of the regime were finally embittered by the rule and took the streets in all corners of the country and managed to overthrow it. They established a new government that is committed to bringing about all rounded change and transformation in the country and expressed their utmost collaboration and support to the success of the government's reform.

Those who were forced to be exiled have also taken no time to express their support for the reform and transformational initiative of the government. All of them were also requesting the government to take legal actions against the grave crimes that the TPLF junta committed on the human rights, economy and overall history of the nation.

Unfortunately, the Junta resorted to another chapter of hampering the ongoing change and transformation in the country. It engaged in spreading fake information, terror and abusive news against the reform leaders, the people who support the reformist government as well as scoring the fruitful achievements of the government.

Furthermore, it embarked upon fueling and financing conflicts in various parts of the country in an attempt to disrupt the government from its daily routine and eventually frustrate it from its reform.

However, the government rather focused on solving the differences through negotiation. It took about three years to bring the arrogant and mischievous leaders of the junta to round table which proved futile.

Fooled by the government's long patience and choice for a peaceful approach, the junta was duped into launching a botched and brutal attack against the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF). Here, any sane person should agree that the government's patience should come to its limit. It must not exercise patience in the face of such an attack that is an affront to the sovereignty of the nation as well as the entire existence of the nation as well as the Horn of Africa region. The law enforcement operation was also a legitimate action by a government that leads a sovereign nation and is backed by all the relevant legal, political and moral grounds to take such action.

Just as the government took time to deal with the provocative acts of the junta, it has also carried out the operation with the maximum possible preparation and precautions to avoid catastrophes against civilians and public facilities.

From day one of the operation information about the outcomes were also openly available to both local and international community. Especially after the government reinstated the Tigray Interim Administration, journalists and humanitarian organizations can access the region and verify the reality there.

However, the remnant and sympathizers of the junta are busy fabricating and spreading fake information about the situation in Tigray state. They are trying to avenge the government and the country in general by misleading governments of friendly nations and the international community into making unnecessary pressure.

Hence governments and the international community should make all the necessary fact check about the intentions of the junta's clique abroad as well as the voice of the people at home before making any decision.

The Ethiopiam Herald March 17/2021