Ethiopia: Civic Institutions Appeal UN to Force Sudan to Roundtable

Four Ethiopian civic institutions have filled the letter to United Nations and the UN Security Council (UNSC) to exert diplomatic pressure in the invading Sudanese troops to withdrew from Ethiopia's territories and to bring the Sudanese government to roundtable discussion.

Accordingly, Ethiopian Negotiation Forum, Ethiopian Border Affairs Committee, Ethiopian Citizens Defense Council and Vison Ethiopia directly sent a letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres to inform him Sudan's violation of UN Charters in invading the sovereign Ethiopia.

Speaking to the local media, Ethiopian Border Affairs Committee Chairperson Alemu Yayene said that the letter urged the UN to hold an immediate session to denounce Sudan's aggression and enforce it to immediately leave the occupied Ethiopian territories.

Despite being the victim of Sudan's aggression, Ethiopia is characterized as the guilty party in the western media and the letter is aimed at providing the real image of the situation to the UN agencies and the world's most powerful decision-making body, the UNSC, Alemu added.

The chairperson highlighted that the letter also urged the UN to stop Egypt's attempt to wage a proxy war with Ethiopia capitalize on the border dispute and its attempts to meddle in Ethiopia's domestic affairs. Unless Egypt's destructive activities are checked prematurely, it would lead to Ethiopia and Sudan to total war thereby posing a serious threat in the peace and stability of the East African region.

As to him, the letter also asked the Sudanese government to pay reparation for the damage its aggression has caused in the livelihood's Ethiopian citizens and the disruption of business activities in the border area. "Our interest is to inform the UN and its agencies Sudan's violation of UN Charters by invading a member country's sovereign territories and how the intensified smear campaign put Ethiopia in the negative light among the global community."

By the same token, the letter exposed Sudan's attempt to change the occupied territories' local names by Arabic references in a bid to justify ownership to the international community, the chairperson remarked.

It was stated that continental and regional organizations including AU and IGAD as well as Sudan's Embassy in Washington, D.C. are among entities the civic organizations addressed by their letter.

The Ethiopian herald march 18/2021