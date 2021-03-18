Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 57 Recoveries and 43 New Infections

17 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities notified, in the last 24 hours, the recovery of 57 patients and 43 new infections of the newcoronavirus.

According to the health bulletin, 23 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 9 in Benguela, 9 in Zaire, 1 in Huambo and 1 in Malanje.

Of the new cases, 27 are male and 16 female, whose age range from 3 months to 69 years.

Of those recovered, 51 are residents in the province of Luanda, 3 in Huambo, 2 in Cuando Cubango and 1 in Benguela.

The general picture of the country now indicates 21,489 positive cases, with 522 deaths, 20,028 recovered and 939 active.

Of the current diseased, 6 are in critical condition, 14 severe, 38 moderate, 29 mild and 852 asymptomatic.

About 82 people are in hospitalized as inpatients and 98 are in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have under medical supervision 1,391 positive contact cases.

So far, the medical teams have processed 1,207 samples.

