Zimbabwe: World Rugby Honours Abigail Mnikwa With Prestigious Scholarship

Zimbabwe Rugby Union board member Abigail Mnikwa continues to receive recognition as one of the top female rugby administrators on the continent after being announced co-recipients of World Rugby's prestigious Executive Leadership Scholarship for this year.

The seasoned administrator was announced as one of the two recipients of World Rugby's Women's Executive Leadership Scholarships together with Peris Mukoko of Kenya.

Mnikwa said she was honoured by the recognition which will see her rubbing shoulders with some of the leading women's rugby administrators around the world.

"It is an honour to be accepted and recognised by Rugby Africa. I am truly humbled by this acknowledgment.

"With my key focus on continuing to raise the bar for women in rugby and amplifying the rugby medical fraternity, I am determined to use this scholarship to sharpen my skills and understanding so I can move the dial within my goal areas," said Mnikwa.

The Women's Executive Leadership Scholarship qualifies the duo of Mnikwa and Mukoko to join the remaining 10 women from around the world, who will each receive a £10,000 scholarship for leadership development support for formal or informal education, conferences, forums, mentoring and best practice study tours.

Each scholarship will be tailored to meet the professional development needs of the successful applicants.

The scholarships are open to women who are currently involved in Rugby at a governance level (Union/Region Board Member) or are currently involved in Rugby at a senior leadership level reporting to CEO at third tier and above or having the potential to be involved.

Widely recognised as one of the leading female rugby administrators in the country, Mnikwa has worked within ZRU for the past 14 years as both a physiotherapist and sports administrator.

Serving on the ZRU board, Mnikwa also chairs the local rugby governing body's Covid-19 relief committee and is a World Rugby medical trainer.

Mnikwa was also recently also appointed to the Rugby Africa women rugby advisory sub- committee for leadership, training, and conferences.