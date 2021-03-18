Angola: Telecommunications, Transports Tariffs Regulated Soon

Luanda — The sectors of telecommunications and transports will soon regulate the prices of their goods and services, aiming to secure the autonomy of the respective ministerial departments.

The information was released by the Finance Ministry in a Note that reached ANGOP on Wednesday.

According to the source, the measure that is part of Angola's Price Regulation Reforms will empower the Angolan Communications Institute to regulate the prices of its goods and services in the telecommunications sector.

The note says as well the concerned institutes have been given authority to regulate tariffs in the sectors of road transports, railways and maritime and ports.

As part of the Angolan Prices Regulations Reforms, the Government has already regulated the prices in the public sectors of electricity, water, crude oil, oil derivatives and natural gas.

On the other hand, the Finance Ministry has said it is working with the sectors of health, education, higher education and commerce, to find solutions leading to the creation or transformation of the specialised sectors' regulating organs.

The information was released by the Finance Ministry in a Note that reached ANGOP on Wednesday.

According to the source, the measure that is part of Angola's Price Regulation Reforms will empower the Angolan Communications Institute to regulate the prices of its goods and services in the telecommunications sector.

The note says as well the concerned institutes have been given authority to regulate tariffs in the sectors of road transports, railways and maritime and ports.

As part of the Angolan Prices Regulations Reforms, the Government has already regulated the prices in the public sectors of electricity, water, crude oil, oil derivatives and natural gas.

On the other hand, the Finance Ministry has said it is working with the sectors of health, education, higher education and commerce, to find solutions leading to the creation or transformation of the specialised sectors' regulating organs.